"You've Got Mail": Local family challenging others to send letters to the most isolated

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Once you hit a certain age, the majority of the mail you receive seems to be junk mail or bills, but one local family is hoping to throw it back to the pen-pal era while everyone finds themselves stuck inside.
This time of quarantining and sheltering-in-place is hard on everyone, but especially tough for the special needs community – and a simple letter can go a long way.
“I got mail! This is the best day of my life!” said Graham Goodwin.
28-year-old Graham Goodwin, who has special needs, started receiving letters after his sister posted a request on social media.
“He has a hard time with his day program being closed right now because of the virus, so she just put it out on social media, that hey guys, if you want to send my brother a card, he loves to get mail, so it kind of blew up from that,” said his mom, Lee.
He gets between 40-50 letters a day now.
“Anticipation-wise, we’re spending three hours a day waiting at the front door,” added his dad, John.
His parents posted the videos and pictures online after realizing they bring the community just as much joy.
“Everybody is waiting on me to go edit the video and post the videos on Facebook, so they can all see what’s going on,” John added.
The Goodwins spend around an hour in the afternoon opening letters each day.
“He doesn’t have that daily structure right now, so it makes it really difficult, so this gives him something to look forward to every day,” Lee said.
Everybody’s routine looks a little different these days, but it’s especially tough on certain people.
“There’s a special needs community and the elderly community out there, who are just not getting what we’re getting,” said John, “they can’t Zoom the way we Zoom; they can’t communicate the way we communicate.”
They said they have received plenty, and hope people spread the joy elsewhere now.
“Let’s pass this along,” added John.
“What we hope is that they’ll reach out to other people in their communities that are shut in, and just pass on the happiness,” Lee said.
“Thank you so much everybody!” Graham said.
