ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Zac Brown Band announced late Tuesday it would be postponing a planned spring leg of the band's, "The Owl Tour."
In a statement, the band, originally from Peachtree City, said it was "an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority." The band said rescheduled dates, through a scheduled date in Nashville on April 25, will be announced soon and asked fans to hold on to their tickets because they will be honored at the future date.
March 10, 2020
