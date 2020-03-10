Zac Brown Band

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Zac Brown Band performs at "THE NIGHT BEFORE”, a RADIO.COM Event on February 1, 2020 in South Florida. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Entercom)

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Zac Brown Band announced late Tuesday it would be postponing a planned spring leg of the band's, "The Owl Tour."

In a statement, the band, originally from Peachtree City, said it was "an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority." The band said rescheduled dates, through a scheduled date in Nashville on April 25, will be announced soon and asked fans to hold on to their tickets because they will be honored at the future date.

