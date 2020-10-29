Many families across the metro woke to car, after car, after car crushed by trees toppled over by Tropical Storm Zeta’s strong winds and heavy rain.
Homeowners and their residences did not escape the storm unscathed either, sadly a number of deaths were also reported and scores of homes left damaged.
The storm destroyed power lines leaving many customers in the dark for hours, though others will remain powerless into the weekend.
“At our peak this morning, right after the storm, we had about 610,000 Georgia Power customers without power,” said Allison Gregoire with Georgia Power.
As of the evening around 340,000 were still without power. This made learning virtually for many kids impossible.
One Gwinnett parent said her kids were awake all night and scared, making for an even more stressful situation.
Many will still be without power in the metro #Atlanta area over the weekend. Some schools will remain closed while others will be doing virtual learning. Full list can be found @cbs46 #Zeta #Storm pic.twitter.com/SPc51UXVOP— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 30, 2020
Fulton County Schools reported 40 schools lost power. Cobb County schools will be closed through Friday.
However, Fulton and Atlanta Public Schools are closed but will have online access for families with power, but no teacher taught classes.
Gwinnett County Schools said all students will be learning virtually, which will include teacher taught classes and that school lunches will not be available.
Georgia Power is asking people to please be patient as they work as quickly and safely to restore power to all.
“We’re still working through estimated restoration times and we expect those to be available by tomorrow, but this was a very large storm, so it could be a day or two into the weekend before some customers have power,” said Allison.
Crews from out of state and from the Georgia coastal areas have already begun to assist local crews with their restoration efforts across metro Atlanta.
