A single street light is the only power most residents had on Kilgore Street in Buford Thursday night. Police shut down the road after several trees and branches toppled into the shape of a diamond across the two-lane street.
“It’s pretty rough; it’s amazing,” said Jeanie Lynch, who lives in front of the damage. “It’s a house down there that looks like in their whole back yard that the trees have just completely fell down,” she told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Lynch and her husband came to survey the damage after the night of storms, remnants from Tropical Storm Zeta.
“I honestly thought that the house was going to blow away,” Lynch said. “I could hear things tapping against the window and I was praying to God that a tree will not fall on our house or our sheds.”
A few miles down on Garner Street a man and woman were not as fortunate. The two were killed when a tree crashed down into the home while they were sleeping in bed.
One man died in Cherokee after a tree crushed his mobile home.
In Paulding County, crews cut branches out of the street into the evening as trees pummeled houses around them.
Wendy Bray and her family are lucky to be alive.
“Underneath that that’s our bed,” Bray said, pointing to damage from a fallen tree. “You see the ceiling fan is hardly holding on,” she added.
There were similar scenes across Atlanta and Cobb County as thousands across Metro Atlanta are without power.
