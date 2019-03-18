ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Interested in buying your first home in Atlanta? If you answered yes, you are in luck according to a new report.
Atlanta is ranked the 4th best market for first time home buyers.
The report said Atlanta has 22,396 homes for sale and the median home value is $218,600.
Zillow’s list of the best markets for first-time buyers is based on four metrics They include:
- Low median home value that requires a smaller down payment
- Strong forecasted home value appreciation, helping buyers’ overall wealth grow
- High inventory-to-household ratio, to indicate available supply
- High share of listings with a price cut
The median home value for Atlanta is expected to tise 5.5 percent in the next year.
The top three markets for first-time homebuyers are Tampa, FL (#1), Las Vegas (#2), and Phoenix, AZ (#3).
