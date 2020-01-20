ATLANTA (CBS46)—Metro Atlanta's total housing market is now half of a trillion dollars.
According to Zillow, the housing market in metro Atlanta is worth a total of $508 billion, which makes up 1.5% of the national market.
In the 2010s, the total housing value grew $198 billion, or 63.6%.
Zillow reported the total value of the U.S. housing market is $33.6 trillion, nearly as much as the GDP of the U.S. ($20.5 trillion) and China ($13.6 trillion) combined.
In metro Atlanta, Zillow is partnering with The Providence Group to help buyers alleviate financial concerns between building a new home and selling their current one.
Zillow said if a home shopper buys a new construction home from one of Zillow’s home builder partners, they can sell their existing home directly to Zillow through Zillow Offers, and then pick a close date up to 8 months out so they can time it with the finish of their new build.
“In 2010, Americans were grappling with falling home values, unsold subdivisions, and sky-high foreclosure rates, while policymakers were working to stimulate demand, said Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker.
A decade later, we’re facing a very different set of challenges, as a persistent shortage of new homes and starter homes has kept home prices rising out of reach for many would-be first-time home buyers.
Most of this growth has come from rising prices for the same homes, not from actually building more homes, a troubling trend when it comes to affordability.”
