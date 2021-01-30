As the Center for Disease Control extends the eviction moratorium due to the pandemic, an analysis from Zillow shows several renters in metro Atlanta continue to struggle to pay their housing costs.
According to Zillow, Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, is a crucial form of assistance for low-income renters in metro Atlanta. However, the analysis showed the need for housing assistance far outweigh the number of available vouchers.
The study noted, “An estimated 3-in-4 eligible low-income renter households in the U.S. don’t receive federal rental assistance, while markets like Orlando, Austin, and Houston have upwards of nine times as many severely cost-burdened renter households as there are vouchers to assist them.”
Additionally, the value of the vouchers often fail to keep up with market-rate rents.
‘In almost half of the 303 counties analyzed in this study -- home to 38% of the US population -- rents have grown faster in recent years than voucher values. The faster rents have risen, the less likely it is that voucher values kept pace,” according to Zillow.
According to Zillow, in the Atlanta metro area:
- There are 4 severely cost burdened households (spending 50% or more of their income on rent) per available voucher
- There are 8.8 moderately burdened households (spending 30% or more) per available voucher
- In 9 of the 16 counties analyzed, the value of vouchers has not kept up with typical rental prices since 2015.
To further help renters, Zillow created a new feature it says will help fight renter discrimination by sharing information about local laws that prohibit landlords from discriminating against renters using vouchers or other financial assistance to pay their rent.
