Zillow making cash offers for homes in many cities, including metro-Atlanta

Zillow has long been an online platform to browse homes for sale, but the company announced a shift in its business model Thursday hoping to streamline the process for homeowners thinking about selling.
“Beginning today, Zillow is making initial cash offers on qualifying homes for their ‘Zestimate’,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s Home Trends Expert.
Some people are turning to an unlikely potential buyer: the popular website Zillow.
Zillow announced Thursday its “Zestimate” is now an initial cash offer for eligible homes in more than 20 cities nationwide, including Atlanta.
“Initially, homeowners would have to request an offer from Zillow offers, Zillow would then send them an initial cash offer, then they’d go the process…that has been eliminated,” Pendleton added.
Now, qualifying homeowners know what the initial cash offer is going to be from Zillow, and it’s going to be equal to your Zestimate -- the online estimate of the home's value.
“They don’t have to worry about repairs, or showings, or open houses, and they get to set their closing dates,” Pendleton said.
CBS46 interviewed a man a couple years ago who used the service who said it was quick, convenient, and easy.
But one local real estate agent, Cindy Young, said it’s all about relationships and trust, and says a realtor can provide a more accurate estimate.
“When you work with a realtor, you will net more at the end of the day,” said Young.
Young said she doesn’t feel these “Zestimates” will always represent the true market value of a property.
“My opinion is that that is just a blanket sweep, they haven’t been inside the home to see the updates, the upgrades, the improvements, it’s strictly pulled from tax records,” added Young.
But Zillow said its pricing algorithm is reliable.
“Homeowners who came through Zillow offers, requested an offer from Zillow, but went on to sell their home traditionally, sold their home for less than 1% more than that initial Zillow offer,” Pendleton said.
Bottom line? The timeline could be quicker for homeowners looking to close a sale.
Young said to talk to a couple agents, also along with getting your “Zestimate”, to make sure you’re getting what your house is truly worth.
