A market report from Zillow indicates metro Atlanta remains a top housing market at the start of 2021.
According to the report, the typical home value in January in the metro Atlanta area was $264,565, up 9.7% year over year and 1.2% since December.
Additionally, typical rent in metro Atlanta is $ $1,602, up 5.7% ($87) year over year.
The bad news for someone looking to purchase a home in metro Atlanta, for-sale inventory is down 25.8% compared to January 2020, according to Zillow.
Extreme demand driven by exceptionally low mortgage rates, demographic pressures and pandemic trends all factored into the current robust housing market.
“Homebuying demand has pushed the pedal to the metal for price appreciation this winter,” said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. “Normally we’d be talking about the spring selling season ramping up, but it looks more like last summer’s selling season simply never ended.”
To take a look at the report, please click:https://bit.ly/2NJgYVU
