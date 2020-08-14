ATLANTA (CBS46)—The largest portfolio of real estate brands on the web is moving its Southeastern hub to metro Atlanta, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the area.
According to Governor Kemp’s office, Zillow Group is moving some of its operations to Dunwoody Perimeter Market.
Officials noted most of the job opportunities will be focused on Zillow Offers, the company’s home buying program that allows homeowners to sell their homes directly to Zillow.
“Our skilled workforce is a great fit for a company like Zillow. We are excited about the new energy Zillow will bring to the Dunwoody Perimeter Market,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We appreciate our partnership with Governor Kemp and DeKalb CEO Thurmond on growing Georgia’s economy.”
The governor’s office said metro Atlanta’s skilled workforce is what helps attract companies to the Atlanta region.
