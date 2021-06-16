ATLANTA (CBS46)—Zillow has revamped its Zestimate valuation model for homes in metro Atlanta.
The upgrades launched on Tuesday.
The changes, according to Zillow, allow “the algorithm to react more quickly to current market trends and improve the national median error rate to 6.9% -- an improvement of nearly a full percentage point for more than 104 million off-market homes.”
The new software will use “neural networks” which will incorporate a “deeper history” of property data such as sales transactions, tax assessments, and public records. Home details such as square footage and location will remain factors in the algorithm.
According to Zillow, neural networks are artificial intelligence systems that imitate how the human brain works. Neural networks can map hundreds of millions of data points efficiently.
“Since we introduced the Zestimate in 2006, we have never stopped innovating in order to provide consumers with the most accurate home valuations,” said Dr. Stan Humphries, Zillow chief analytics officer and creator of the Zestimate. “The new architecture we’re debuting today represents another significant step forward in our efforts to harness big data to create more certainty for consumers, which leads to better decisions.”
In February, Zillow began using its Zestimate as an initial cash offers for houses in certain markets, including homes in metro Atlanta.
According to Zillow, because of its latest software update and increased Zestimate accuracy, the number of homes eligible for a cash offer will likely increase by 30%.
The changes come as metro Atlanta homebuyers struggle to find affordable homes.
CBS46 interviewed a homebuyer who described the process as “miserable”.
According to a Zillow monthly report, homes in metro Atlanta are selling on average in six days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.