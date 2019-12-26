ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- 'Tis the season for visions, Atlanta! Starry nights, candles and solutions to miserable traffic on Interstate 285.
And this season, two new visionaries are among us, keeping watch over the angry motorists on the 64-miles of perimeter highway we all love to hate. Their promises for a better world of travelling around the metro region could be better for all of us than more sugarplums and colored lights.
Winners of the "Re-imagine the Perimeter I-285" contest sponsored by BeltLine Visionary Ryan Gravel include people with ideas of great good will.
Grown-up winner Nick Mulkey wants a solar-powered high speed train on 285. Really high-speed, like 45 minutes to get around the entire 64 mile loop. He'd convert the existing lanes slowly into green fields and parks, to enjoy as we whiz by to connections inside and outside the perimeter.
Scarlett Partain puts an eight-year-old's sincerity into transforming travel on I-285 into a fun thing to do. A zip line! And if your arms get tired holding on to the monkey bars, you can hop in a specialty zip line carriage. She'll be in the Princess-themed car, and you can get a spot in the Super Hero car, all while enjoying lemonade stands and cupcake stations at regular stops.
Now for you realistic grinches out there, please do not grumble about Santa leaving lumps of coal in your stocking, okay? Lighten up!
Neither visionary spent much time talking about cost, or timelines. But today, we're only envisioning these broad 64 multi-laned miles of public property belonging to cars and trucks. Is that the best we can do into infinity? These two winning ideas share the promise of making travel thoughtful, more fun and shared with others. Plus better for the environment we share, too.
Take a look at their designs. Try out the Generator website where other good ideas are born, by clicking here.
Now try to envision how any of these ideas improve on present conditions on I-285. Before you smile and dismiss the ideas, think about how the 64 miles of mayhem today circle the drain of enthusiasm.
Can we do better? And perhaps you'll remember how visions can hold the promise to change the world.
