ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Zone 1 officers have determined three people who were shot, but found just blocks away from one another in northwest Atlanta, are connected.
Officer first responded to a person shot call in the 2500 block of Baker Road NW. The victim was found at the scene alert and conscious.
Less than three blocks away officers responded to a male who showed up in the 2900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy with a gunshot wound. He was also said to be alert and conscious.
A third victim was located in the 500 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Dr.
All three victims were transported to local hospitals. The investigation continues.
