ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Zoo Atlanta announced they will be closed on Sunday in anticipation of the inclement winter weather moving through Georgia.
The Zoo will be closed for daytime general admission, as well as for the final night of IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival.
Click here for additional updates on Zoo operations.
