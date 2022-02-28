ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you see a lot of activity near the Atlanta zoo on Tuesday night, it's not because one of the animals escaped.
The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department will be conducting active shooter training at Zoo Atlanta starting at 6 p.m. March 1.
The department said that the training is an extremely important part of the on-going training that its officers and fire department employees participate in to remain prepared to respond to and address active shooter situations.
The same type of training has previously been conducted at the Georgia Aquarium and Lenox Square.
The training is not open to the public.
