Zoo Atlanta mourns passing of giant tortoise Patches

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Zoo Atlanta announced the passing of Patches, a female Aldabra giant tortoise, on Feb. 5, 2022.
Zoo officials say the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams had been treating Patches in recent days following changes in her physical condition and behavior. A CT scan revealed multiple heath concerns, including a large mass in her body cavity. With concern for her quality of life, the teams made the difficult decision to euthanize Patches on Feb. 5.
Patches arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1994 from another accredited zoological organization. While her actual age is not known, Patches was estimated to have been in her 70s to 80s and likely considered middle-aged for her species, which can live over 100 years, according to a news release.
Zoo Atlanta released the following statement on the passing of Patches:
“We are very saddened by the loss of Patches. She was a wonderful link for so many people to the fascination of reptiles and to the key role that tortoises play in their ecosystems wherever they are found,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “It is not difficult to make connections with an animal such as a gorilla or a giant panda or a giraffe. Some people find it more challenging to connect with reptiles, which makes Patches’ legacy all the more extraordinary. She had a personality on par with her size, and she will be dearly missed.”
Zoo Atlanta says a necropsy, or the non-human equivalent of an autopsy, will be performed through its partnership with the University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine.
