Zoo Atlanta offers diverse experiences for animal lovers.
The zoo is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue in Atlanta, GA.
It is inviting patrons to meet and feed Mumbles, the southern white Rhino.
Opportunities to meet Mumbles will take place at 1pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Attendees will learn about rhino care from a member of the Rhino Care Team.
A Zoo Educator will also discuss facts about southern white rhinos and their conservation in the wild.
These meetings will be held with limited capacity.
Reservations and masks are required.
Along with meeting a rhino, Zoo Atlanta offers other wildlife experiences.
Some of the encounters include a wild African elephant, a lemur, and a virtual giant panda.
In spring the zoo brings back seasonal giraffe feedings.
To learn more about these experiences visit zooatlanta.org.
To plan a trip to the zoo click here.
