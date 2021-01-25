A beloved member of Zoo Atlanta's petting zoo heard has died.
Zoo Atlanta released the sad news Monday evening about Nessie the Nubian goat, was just shy of her 11th birthday. Nessie was the oldest member of the petting zoo herd.
She was the matriarch, and the dominate female among the herd according to the zoo. Nessie was known for mediating and calming the tempers of feuding animals in the heard, often standing between goats upset with one another.
Not only was Nessie loved by petting zoo guests and staff, she had goat friends, too -- often found in a happy “cuddle puddle” with “princess goats” Cinderella and Jasmine.
Zoo Atlanta said in a Facebook post that Nessie made thousands of young friends in her years – forging memorable early connections to animals in the way sometimes only a petting zoo animal can.
The Animal Care Teams had been monitoring Nessie closely over the past few weeks, according to the zoo. Following a sharp decline in her health and poor prognosis, the teams made the difficult decision to euthanize her Monday.
Zoo Atlanta expressed its appreciation for Nessie’s care team, thanking them for the wonderful care that led to such a long life with the zoo.
