ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The name of the newest and youngest addition to the western lowland gorilla at the Zoo Atlanta was announced on World Gorilla Day!
On September 24th, three produce-filled cakes, each baring a name, were placed in the gorilla habitat. Lulu, the infant gorilla's mother, chose the cake with Floyd written in peanut butter on it -- making it the "chosen name."
For more than a week Zoo Atlanta ran a campaign accepting potential names for the baby gorilla. The winning name was submitted by Kay Lie Tjauw who chose Floyd, which means "grey-haired as an homage to the fact that the infant will someday grow into a silverback, the term for a mature male gorilla."
The other names featured on cakes were Muhabura and DJ.
Baby Floyd is the grandson of the late Willie B. and a great-grandson of Ozzie, the oldest living male gorilla in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.