ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Zoo Atlanta is now home to a very special southern white Rhinoceros. The arrival of 19-year-old Rhino, Kiazi, comes just over a year after the zoo unveiled its African Savanna Complex.
Kiazi, whose name means "sweet potato," comes from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in California. Her move to Atlanta comes as a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) White Rhino Species Survival Plan (SSP).
She joins Mumbles, Zoo Atlanta's 10-year-old male southern white Rhino, who arrived at the zoo in 2020.
The white rhinos are one of the largest of the five rhino species. They are believed to be vulnerable to poaching due to the fact that they travel in herds, which makes it easier for poachers to find them. The rhinos are often targeted for their horns.
At Zoo Atlanta, Kiazi will have an opportunity to settle in the indoor portion of her new home before exploring her outdoor habitat and becoming visible to members and guests.
“We are so excited to welcome Kiazi to Zoo Atlanta,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “Rhinos are animals with an urgent conservation message. We want our Members and guests to get to know Kiazi – and, if they have not already been permanently charmed by him, Mumbles – so that they can understand the things they can do in their daily lives to preserve these extraordinary animals in the wild.”
For more information, visit their website.
