ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Zoo Atlanta is making an addition to the Zambezi Elephant Center, the indoor component of its new elephant complex.
Msholo (mi-SHOW-low), comes to Atlanta from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The 30-year-old, 11,000-pound male arrived in Atlanta on July 24. Zoo Atlanta officials said he will live at the Zambezi Elephant Center for a period while he acclimates to his new home.
Msholo, the first bull elephant to live at Zoo Atlanta since the 1960's, will join Kelly and Tara, female elephants who moved to the Zambezi Elephant Center in June.
“We are thrilled to welcome Msholo to Zoo Atlanta, where he and Kelly and Tara will be the first to benefit from the expanded environments, features and dynamic elements that make up the most significant transformation in Zoo Atlanta history,” President and CEO Raymond B. King said in a press release.
The all-new African Savanna will also feature new and expanded habitats for giraffes, zebras, ostriches, warthogs and meerkats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.