ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Two of the residents at the Atlanta Zoo have packed their trunks and moved into new digs.
Kelly and Tara, African elephants, walked into their new habitat at the zoo on Sunday. They will stay behind the scenes while they get used to their new environment.
The new African Savanna was designed with the elephants in mind. It is more than three times bigger than their old habitat and includes a pond, two waterfalls and a feeder enrichment activity wall.
There is also an indoor Zambezi Elephant Center that can house up to seven elephants. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at it being built on the zoo's You Tube channel.
The opening date for Kelly and Tara's new home hasn't been set yet.
