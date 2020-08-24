ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major Zoom outage Monday impacted the first day of school for some metro Atlanta school districts.
Zoom, the video conferencing app, said the outage is reportedly affecting the East Coast in the United States, as well as other part of the world.
"We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," the company said in a statement Monday morning. "We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them."
Atlanta Public Schools (APS), one of the districts impacted by the outage, said it was working to resolve the problem. APS is the state's sixth largest school district with roughly 52,000 students who returned to virtual classrooms Monday.
APS superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring told CBS46 she received an email from Zoom regarding the outage, and fortunately, a majority of affected teachers shifted to Google Meet for instruction.
Herring said most of the classes were able to get back up and running.
A district spokesperson for the Cobb County School District, which was also impacted by the zoom outage, issued the following statement:
"Zoom outages are global. Status updates will be given as they are made available from Zoom. The issue is with their platform and while we wait for them to resolve it, the rest of the CTLS platform is fully functional. Students and parents should follow directions from their teachers as the rest of their remote classrooms are made available."
Zoom said late Monday morning that a fix is in progress and some service has been restored.
Thanks for hanging in there! We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We're sorry about the disruption. Follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates.— Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020
