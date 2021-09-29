The multi-talented Nick Cannon just launched a new, daytime talk show the host says aims to give a different prospective in the space.
"I'm super excited about the show...it's fun, it's different, it's unique," says Cannon. "But the thing I'm most excited about is really that connection and being able to create a relationship each and every day with my family. I don't call them my audience, it's my family."
(Watch the first episode of Nick Cannon)
(Watch my complete interview with Nick Cannon)
Cannon meets with his "family" every weekday to film the new show in Harlem, a location he says is significant to him.
"Like Atlanta, Harlem is an oasis of art and entertainment for the culture," he said. "When you think of The Cotton Club, when you think of Langston Hughes, when you think about jazz music, when you think about Billie Holliday, when you think about great orators like Malcom X, it truly is the culture, and it truly is a privilege to shine a light on a place that has done so much for all of us -- for all entertainers, for all artists -- because it's really that space, and not just in the states, but globally."
Kevin Hart joins Cannon as first guest
Cannon was joined in his first episode by Kevin Hart, where the two comedians continued their high-stakes prank war that has taken over social media.
After Hart gave fans Cannon's cell phone number, Cannon responded by changing the livery on Hart's private jet.
"Every time we do it, we have to keep upping each other," says Cannon. "After he put my cell phone number out there for the world to see on multiple billboards, I'm like, 'How am I going to top that?' which was still a great prank because I feel like he got to allow the entire world to join in on the prank."
Cannon says the pranks are all about inconvenience.
"If I can interrupt one of his heavy, serious business days by putting my face on the side of one of his private jets, there it is! I knew it would make him upset."
New theme song with family connection
Nick Cannon features a catchy theme song, a production that involves his kids!
"It's all about family, and I wanted to do something that expressed that and incorporate my kids," says Cannon. "As soon as I saw them singing along, and how catchy it was, it was like...I feel like I actually have something special here, and it seems to have worked pretty well because they still won't stop singing that song. We're having a good time with it."
NICK CANNON'S THEME SONG MUSIC VIDEO - "HEY NICK!" https://t.co/xi9i8uM5WX pic.twitter.com/5nfGMsVl47— Nick Cannon (@NickCannonShow) September 24, 2021
Cannon reflects on more than 20 years in entertainment
Cannon has had a long career in entertainment as an actor, host, rapper and producer, among other things.
His television career started as a teenager on the mega-popular series All-That in the late 90's, which was followed by roles in early-2000 films such as Men in Black II, Drumline and Love Don't Cost a Thing.
As we approach the nearly 20-year anniversary of the release of Drumline, he was appreciative when I asked him to reflect on his career from the film's 2002 release to today.
"Drumline opened up so many doors, and really at that time, if I had to say, 'look 20 years into the future, where would I be,' it would probably be right here," says Cannon.
The host says he's blessed to have the ability to be creative every day, while giving opportunities to others.
"It's amazing the fact that I can still do it, and you know, I exfoliate daily so I'm trying to hold on to this youthfulness as much as I can," he added. "It's been quite the journey and hopefully -- it's still been 20 years -- this can still be the beginning of so many amazing things to come."
Cannon on must-haves in Atlanta
Atlanta is known for many things, but when asked what he can't miss when in the city, Cannon didn't hesitate.
"I love taking my kids to the Aquarium, and after that, you got to pull up to the Waffle House," he said. "I've actually went so far that I've tried to open up Waffle Houses in other cities, and I feel like it's an amazing franchise. So I don't understand why there aren't any Waffle Houses in California, or even up here in New York. We need to expand that!"
You can watch Nick Cannon weekdays at 4 p.m. on Peachtree TV.
