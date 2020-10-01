Senator Williams currently serves as Georgia’s 39th Senate District senator and is running for the District 5 seat as a Democrat. Williams previously served as Vice-President of Public Policy at Planned Parenthood Southeast for 10 years.
Her desire for improving the wellbeing of working families led her to serve in her current position as Deputy Director of Civic Engagement at National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA) and Deputy Executive Director at Care in Action, the advocacy and political arm of NDWA. She has been recognized as recognized as one of Georgia Trend Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Georgians, Forty under Forty, Power 30 Under 30, Outstanding Atlanta, and Who’s Who in Black Atlanta.
Campaign: https://www.nikemaforcongress.com/
Key Issues:
- Lead the fight to expand access to quality affordable healthcare, fully and equitably fund our public schools, protect our voting rights and reproductive freedom.
