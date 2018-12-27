Dade County, GA (CBS46) The Dade County Sheriff's Office has found one of its K9 officers after the dog jumped out of a patrol vehicle on Wednesday.
K9 officer Rocco jumped out of the vehicle after a door malfunction and was last seen in the area of the I-59, I-24 split near the Georgia/Tennessee border.
He was located around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
