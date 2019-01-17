Duluth Police Department

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46)- A Duluth Police officer is no longer with the force after being arrested for a domestic dispute.

Keri McNaughton, a 4-year veteran, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts after being involved in an incident at his home.

Authorities with the department say the y place McNaughton on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation when they were made aware of his arrest. 

The Duluth Police Department issued the following statement to the CBS46 newsroom:

"The Duluth Police Department does not tolerate or condone any type of criminal behavior or

inappropriate statements made by any of its officers. The actions and statements made by

Officer McNaughton during this incident do not represent the culture of our organization and

as soon as we were made aware of this incident, we moved quickly to address the situation."

