CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) One man is in custody following a domestic violence call involving a gun on Sunday early morning at the Clarkston Station Apartments.
Clarkston Officers responded to the call, as they were approaching the apartment, police tell CBS 46 News the suspect may have seen them, got into his car, and drove away.
According to a police official, officers commanded the man to stop, but that is when the suspect put his foot on the gas, headed straight for the officers, struck one officer while continuing to head for another.
As the car headed towards the other officer, that officer fired one round toward the suspect’s car and that is when the suspect took off, escaping the scene, say police.
The officer struck by the suspect's car was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to get checked out.
The officer has minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.
