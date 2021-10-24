CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- A Clayton County police officer hit a car while responding to a scene with a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.
According to police, it happened at Jonesboro and Battle Creek roads in the Jonesboro area.
CBS46 News arrived on the scene and learned police had a run-in with a driver they pulled over, believed to be under the influence. Details are limited, but we learned things escalated and got physical.
Police say an officer responding to the scene hit a car that was not related to the situation.
There were no significant injuries, and police arrested the driver in question.
