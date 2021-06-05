ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer who became injured on duty while assisting a stranded driver.
On Saturday around 4:42 a.m., an officer responded to a call of a stranded driver near the area of I-20 EB at Martin Luther King Jr Dr. SW.
Police said when the officer arrived they found a red sedan with its hazard lights on in a travel lane on the highway.
According to officials the officer put on their emergency lights and pulled behind the car while a backup officer was in the process of shutting down the highway.
During this time, a black Sedan made its way through and rear-ended the initial responding officer’s patrol car causing it to collide with the stranded car, said police.
The officer, who was standing outside of their patrol vehicle with their traffic vest on, was also struck.
A police spokesperson said, the driver at fault has been identified as Annette Stewart, 35. The injured officer and Stewart were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
All three cars involved sustained extensive damages.
Law enforcement said charges are pending.
