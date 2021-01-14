One Gwinnett County school is warning drivers to slow down, or else they will be facing warnings and eventual citations.
Duluth Middle School officials announced Thursday that they will begin their Warning Phase for anyone speeding 15 mph or more over the posted school zone speed limit when lights are flashing. Drivers will receive a written warning which will be mailed.
After the mandatory 30-day warning period, anyone speeding 15 mph or more over the posted school speed limit will receive a citation, according to the press release.
The first ticket a speeder receives will cost $75 and any subsequent violation will be $125.
During school days when students are in-attendance, enforcement will continue between the morning and afternoon times at 18 mph or over the normally posted speed limit, school officials said.
Warning Phase:
Duluth Middle School
Enforcement Phase – Existing Locations:
Coleman Middle School
Mason Elementary School
Chattahoochee Elementary School
For more info: https://bit.ly/2Ltrjoe
