ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the holidays around the corner, one local nonprofit is hoping to make sure no one spends them hungry.
The Online Food Pantry is a food rescue organization geared towards eradicating food waste in our community. They serve six counties at no charge with free delivery.
Employees and volunteers pick up food from grocery stores, restaurants, and farmers markets. Food that either can’t be sold or will be thrown out end up in homes where people need it most.
Frederick West has a full-time job, but spends his free time answering the people who email and call his nonprofit: The Online Food Pantry.
“Every night I go to bed, I’m like man, I just want to make a difference so bad,” said Frederick West, the Founder and CEO of The Online Food Pantry.
The organization picks up any extra food for donation.
“It’s something that you cannot really sell, boxes with little damages, or broken bags, but it’s better to give it away than throw it away,” said Jesus Brito, owner of Brito Produce -- one of the produce vendors at the Atlanta State Farmers Market who gives leftover food to The Online Food Pantry.
West, two other employees, and volunteers are helping hundreds of people who are allowed to place one order per week.
“I’m on a set income, I have a disability, and it came at the right time, and I can’t always get to where I have to go,” said Wanda Woodard, who uses the Online Food Pantry services.
“It’s really been a blessing to have people helping me and my wife out,” added Benjamin Richards, who also uses the Online Food Pantry services.
West started The Online Food Pantry after having food insecurity himself a few years ago.
“I saw how difficult and inconvenient it was just to get food assistance,” West said. “And having to scrounge up a few dollars just to get to the food pantry, it made it even more stressful.”
He wanted to make it convenient for those who don’t have transportation.
“If you don’t have food in your house, what makes you think they have money to put gas in their tank to get to the food pantry?” West added.
This company is taking the stress off these people by providing whatever food is available and delivering it for free.
“I use it because I fall short,” said Woodard. “No one should be starving.”
“It’s just been rough since we got here, but now, we’re trying to get back on track,” Richards added. “From the bottom of my heart, I really thank God for everybody helping us out.”
And with the holidays coming up, they’re asking for the community’s help with their one dollar initiative to ensure no one goes hungry.
Visit the following sites for more information and to donate:
www.theonlinefoodpantry.org/donation
www.shop.theonlinefoodpantry.org
