ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - City leaders are expected to announce Thursday that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will use its $40 million share of President Biden’s infrastructure law to upgrade passenger experience and improve efficiency on the 40-year-old Concourse D.

The modernization will include enlarging holding rooms and restrooms and enlarging the central corridor. The project also will provide better energy efficiency and accessibility for travelers with disabilities.

The project will support more than 500 construction jobs, officials said.

Hartsfield-Jackson is among 85 airports across the country receiving a total of $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. The grants, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are aimed at expanding capacity at our nation’s airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities.