ATLANTA, Ga. -- A real estate sale or purchase is one of life’s biggest financial decisions. Presto was launched with an uncompromising mission to provide the highest level of service to our clients while saving them thousands of dollars!

In today’s fast-paced real estate market, Presto provides home sellers and purchasers with an efficient, technology-based option to sell or purchase real estate with our products: Presto 1% Listing™, Presto 2% Listing™, Presto Cash Offers™ & Presto™ Buyer Cash Rebates.

Our Presto Certified Market Experts are licensed in multiple states, have decades of experience and are members of the National Association Of Realtors.

We give our sellers the technology and tools needed to help us quickly get the home listed and marketed. Working together we can streamline the selling process and pass the savings on to our home sellers.

Curious about your home? See how much your home could sell for with the click of a button here or contact Mr. Whitaker here .

976 Brady Avenue, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30318 (678) 928-8547 info@prestoagents.com

Presto Real Estate Corporation is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage (GA License # H-79631)

NOTE: The above advertorial was paid for by Presto Real Estate