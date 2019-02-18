ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A CBS46 investigation uncovered new information about the tainted treats that sent two dozen middle school students to the hospital.
Teair Thompson said that her child may have ingested candy laced with a synthetic drug while at school. She said a medical professional informed her of this after her daughter tested negative for marijuana and cocaine. School police have not confirmed the cause.
“She just looked like she was dazed. I mean bloodshot red eyes and I said have you been crying, and she said no,” Thompson said.
Thompson spoke out about the frantic moments she experienced after her daughter ate a lollipop which was handed out by a fellow classmate on Valentine's Day at Sandtown Middle School.
“Some kids were having seizures; some kids were passing out. This is dangerous, this is really dangerous for that mass amount of kids to have been affected and nothing has been done,” Thompson said.
South Fulton County School Police are investigating the questionable candy that sent 28-children to the hospital, many of them reportedly hallucinating.
“I saw kids thinking they were driving cars, I mean literally making sounds of cars and kids thinking they were going to restaurants and thinking the administrators were their parents and one little girl was playing basketball with a wet basketball saying they keep throwing me a wet basketball. They were tripping, the kids were really all over the place,” Thompson said.
Several parents told CBS46 that they are furious the suspicious looking lollipops and Rice Krispies treats have not been turned over to the GBI for testing. A police spokesperson said they are taking necessary steps to do a thorough investigation and there are extensive procedures they follow to ensure evidence collections are handled properly.
“I feel like they want to pass the buck and say I’m not responsible, but I send my daughter to school every day and from the time she gets there at 8:20 until the time she leaves you are responsible for my daughter and her protection and you allowed whatever this is to come into our school,” Thompson said.
Still no word when school police will send the treats to the GBI for testing. Plus, the incident report has not yet been released. Some parents believe the school district should be responsible for the medical bills incurred.
