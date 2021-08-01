ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some parents of students attending Archdiocese of Atlanta Schools say they'll withhold payments to the district if it doesn't ease up on its mask requirements for the upcoming school year.
Sunday, dozens of parents and kids held a rosary prayer event in opposition to the district's rules.
Many of them did not want to speak directly on camera, saying they are afraid of retaliation.
However, one parent told us “we will withhold money to the archdiocese, withdraw our volunteering and continue to apply pressure. The actions of the Archdiocese is VERY disappointing."
Some parents say they're not anti mask but want the option to decide what's best for their child.
"This is really difficult. It really is difficult and we understand that," said Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta Communications Director, Maureen Smith.
Smith says they have a COVID committee which looks at data week to week. "We have tried to make it flexible, to make it so the kids are not in masks from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave but we do have to face the fact that across the board, we're going to have to take safety precautions again at least for a little while."
As of now, masking is optional in high school where students can get vaccinated but the superintendent of schools sent a letter last week to parents informing them that masks will be mandatory for elementary school students and staff indoors in large group settings and when individuals are within three feet from one another for more than fifteen minutes.
Another parent who attended the prayer event but also did not want to go on camera said to us, "my children complained from Spring Break through the last day of school how much they hated school. They are still very negative about returning thinking the conditions will be the same."
Now, a change.org petition to make masks only optional in Archdiocese of Atlanta Schools has more then 1,100 signatures.
