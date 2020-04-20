Parker’s Garlicky White Bean & Bacon Dip
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 head garlic
- 1 teaspoon, plus 5 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 pieces of bacon cooked crispy and crumbled
- 3 cups of soaked, cooked white beans OR 2 (15-ounce) cans white beans, like cannellini, Great Northern or navy beans
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh rosemary leaves, plus 1 full sprig
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pinch of cayenne and smoked paprika, plus more for garnish (optional)
- 1 tablespoon hot water
- 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt
Roast the garlic: Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut about 1/4 inch off the top of the garlic head to expose the cloves. Place the garlic in a small bread or brownie pan with water that covers about half of the garlic head. Cover tightly with tin foil an bake for 45 minutes. Drain and let cool.
Cook the bacon simultaneously, for around 15-20 minutes, until crispy. Set aside.
Squeeze the roasted garlic cloves into the bowl of a food processor. Add the white beans, 4 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, rosemary leaves, black pepper, cayenne and smoked paprika (if using), hot water and salt. Purée until smooth, then taste for salt, pepper, rosemary and lemon juice. Adjust as necessary. Transfer to a serving dish.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small heavy skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the remaining rosemary sprig. Cook until brown and crisp, flipping once, about 1 minute per side, then transfer to the top of the dip as a garnish. Pour or spoon the remaining olive oil, now infused with rosemary, over the top of the dip. Sprinkle with cayenne for a little additional heat and don’t forget the bacon!
