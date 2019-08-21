Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Wednesday with isolated storms possible in the evening.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Radar
Click here for the latest radar in north Georgia.
Will it rain?
A few storms are possible Wednesday after 2 p.m. through sunset.
Wednesday
High temp - 93°
Normal high - 88°
Record high - 101° in 1983
Sunrise - 7:04 a.m.
Sunset - 8:17 p.m.
What you need to know
The heat continues in metro Atlanta with afternoon temperatures back into the low 90's.
It'll stay mostly dry in metro Atlanta Wednesday with only isolated storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain chances will increase Friday with cooler temperatures for the weekend.
