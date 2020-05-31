STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local church’s planned drive-in worship service turned into a peaceful demonstration for justice this morning.
“Justice has to be done,” said one congregant, Joseph Crocker.
Dozens of people showed up for a prayer for peace in the parking lot of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest…the first on-campus service in months.
“We’ve been out of church for 11 weeks, so today, on Pentecost Sunday, we’re coming to church, but not going in the church,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant.
Bryant said what we’re seeing is rage and disappointment due to a system that has repeatedly failed to protect them and unjust treatment at the hands of law enforcement.
“We’ve got to stop this injustice among the cops, and we’ve got to stop this injustice of killing one another, no matter what color you are,” added Crocker.
So, Bryant called for the community to come together in unity for a “parking lot protest”.
“We’ve encouraged all of our young people to come and be a part, to pray, to lament, to voice their frustration, but to do so in a peaceful way,” Bryant added.
“We reject the violence and destruction,” said CEO of DeKalb County, Michael Thurmond, about the violence and destruction in Atlanta over the last 48 hours, “But we must also listen to what they’re trying to say, to create opportunities for us to engage in constructive conversations, to feel their pain, develop solutions and create a more prosperous society going forward.”
On top of this, the ministry has also experienced a huge uptick in participation in its weekly food pantry.
“There is so much pain in DeKalb, and in Georgia, and across America, we’re facing a pandemic that has created two crises, health and economic crisis,” added Thurmond.
Dekalb County and New Birth are teaming to provide food, toiletries, and prayer to thousands of people each Saturday.
Since Atlanta is the headquarters of the Civil Rights Movement, church and community leaders are hoping their actions demonstrate that model and encourage others to follow suit.
“It begins the first page of a new chapter for Atlanta, for healing, for strength and for unity,” Bryant said.
