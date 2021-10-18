ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The northside of Peachtree Street Bridge was suddenly shut down over the weekend when street racers began blocking lanes and performing car tricks in the roadway.
Atlanta police responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers reported that the drivers had left the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
