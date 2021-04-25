Atlanta Police Department (APD) responded to a call of a person shot at 3200 Cushman Circle. just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim said she was walking across the roadway when a car drove by, almost hitting her. Also, a person in that same car fired a shot in her direction, striking her once in the leg, police say.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police tell CBS46 News the suspect’s car is believed to be a Black Chevrolet and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this event.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.