Piedmont Healthcare is providing a COVID-19 outreach clinic at Ebenezer Baptist Church
“We are certainly in a race human versus virus,” said Clinical Director of the COVID-19 task force for Piedmont Health, Jayne Morgan.
Almost 700 members of the community received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday
Lauren Evans, a vaccinated patient said, “Easy just like any other shot at the doctor’s office... you know just a little sore at first.
Evans told CBS46's Barmel Lyons that she was initially on the fence about getting the J&J vaccine, after eight people experienced negative reactions at the Cummings Georgia Fairgrounds location.
“There is always a gigantic push for people to get various vaccines… but there’s not a lot of talk about … what’s in it, what am I putting in my body?” Evans questions.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement:
"There are no other reported incidents in Georgia like this. Only the Cumming site has suspended the J&J vaccines –they are still providing Pfizer there. The North Health District uses J&J at other locations and will continue to do so where they have a controlled environment. This is not a weak vaccine - and we don’t want a weak vaccine…so you should be prepared that you might have some side effects,”
Side affects you should consider normal include:
- Headaches
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Fever
- Chills
- Muscle aches
- And arm pain
All of which that can be treated with over the counter medicine.
Although if that doesn’t help then it's suggested to reach out to your doctor for guidance.
“If you have fears do you research but don’t let fear be the thing that deters you from doing what needs to be done for us all to get back to normal,” said Evans.
The next event at Ebenezer will be Saturday, April 17, where the Pfizer vaccine will be provided by Walgreens.
You can find more dates and events here.
