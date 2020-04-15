ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) – The Coronavirus put plans for a lot of businesses on the back burner, but entrepreneur Shaun Chavis is not letting the pandemic burn her new company, LVNGbook.

Chavis launched her company as a way to help people manage their health while still eating the foods they enjoy. You can create a custom cookbook filled with recipes created by chefs and dietitians, designed to fight chronic disease.

“I wanted to make it easy and I wanted to help people feel like they could be confident in managing their health through what they eat,” Chavis says. “About 70% of the time when people go to the doctor that’s all they get: just verbal advice or a list and they’ve got to go figure it out.”

The personalized cookbooks were set to go into beta testing when the world changed, and orders to shelter-at-home created a new normal. Shopping suddenly became a challenge; meats, fresh produce, even staples are often missing from grocery store shelves. Following a recipe suddenly sounded like a dream and following a healthy diet sounded even more out of reach.

Chavis and the LVNGbook stepped up, offering followers on social media help and hope, realizing that a lot of us are suddenly trying to cook out of our pantries more, and that isn’t necessarily the healthiest option.

Chavis points out that a meal using a can of beans and a can of tomatoes would go over the daily sodium limit for someone with heart issues. So along with her team of registered dietitians, she got to work, modifying recipes to make them both pantry and heart friendly. And she isn’t making anyone wait for a cookbook for the information. It’s available in a weekly newsletter that includes other real-world help for the new real we’re adjusting to.

Recipes with items you just might have in your pantry – or can probably find at the store

Ordering healthy when ordering take out

Helping people stay social while staying distant, with a how-to on throwing a virtual dinner party

Even some ways to cope with the stress of juggling working from home and school at home… along with some recipes to go with that (even banana splits!)

LVNGbook is cooking up virtual events. You’ll be able to see a chef from the Atlanta area cook one of their healthy recipes, and you can cook along. There will be a dietitian explaining what makes the recipe better for you. And, of course, a party host. Look for those events to have special themes: parents “night out,” easy meals, even a special music-themed night could be on the menu. Just be sure to sign up for early access on the LVNGbook website to get the notices when the virtual events happen.

A lot of people are looking for ways to fill their time with new hobbies, or finally tackling those dream projects, like, maybe writing a cookbook. After co-hosting a webinar “So You Want to Write a Cookbook” put on by the James Beard Foundation on April 13, attended by more than 300 people, Chavis decided to bring back her own class, The Cookbook Course. It’s a class she used to charge hopeful cookbook authors to go through. Now, she’s offering it as a pay-as-you-can self-guided class.

While some of us are searching for ways to fill our days, Chavis is adding to her plate, keeping busier than ever. She was recently accepted into Google for Startups. Just 40 companies in Atlanta were accepted into the new 8-month long educational program, with lessons in things like fundraising, sales, and marketing.

Learning at Google for Startups, virtual gatherings, helping people cope with the new normal. All the while, Chavis says she is still fundraising, still fine-tuning her app. As for the beta testing of the cookbook? She expects to launch that the beginning of May.

She also says cooking and eating to stay healthy has taken on a new importance, as people work harder than ever to do what they can to make sure they are avoiding trips to the doctor.