ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)-- One male is dead, and one female is in critical condition after being ejected from a car following a vehicle pursuit in Roswell, say police.
Roswell Police and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating the crash, which happened early Sunday morning.
A spokesperson with the Roswell Police Department said their officers were made aware by the Alpharetta Police Department about a group of cars traveling together driving recklessly.
Police tell us a Roswell officer was able to locate the group traveling eastbound in the area of Holcomb Bridge Road. The officer saw an Infiniti G37 laying drag.
Officials say the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car took off speeding.
The officer ended the pursuit in the area of Holcomb Bridge Road and Calibre Creek Parkway.
Officers eventually located a car that had crashed nearby in the area of Holcomb Bridge Road and Scott Road. Authorities say, two occupants, a male, and female, were ejected. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition, where the male died as a result. His identity is unknown at this time.
Investigators learned two additional people managed to exit the wrecked car before getting into another vehicle, which immediately fled the scene.
Roswell police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (770)640-4403 or email Lieutenant Crawford with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at BCrawford@roswellgov.com.
Also, anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404)577-8477 or by clicking here.
