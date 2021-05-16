ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances of what led to four people shot near the Trap Music Museum on Sunday around 3:40 a.m.
Police said when officers arrived at the location of 630 Travis Street they found 3 men had been shot and were taken to the hospital in stable condition for treatment.
According to a police spokesperson, they learned there was a fourth victim, a woman, who was also shot near the music museum and found transportation to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation suggests the victims were leaving the Trap Music Museum and going to their cars when the suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a black dodge charger with red stripes, began shooting at the victims.
Clint Rauscher, an Uber driver shared what he caught with CBS46 News on his dashcam while the shots broke out.
The investigation remains ongoing, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
