ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)— Police in Athens is investigating what led five people to get shot just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.
A police spokesperson told us a large fight broke out near East Clayton street and North Jackson street in Athens.
Officials learned during the dispute a black male began firing a gun into the crowd that was fighting.
According to authorities, individuals were struck by gunfire as a result.
CBS46 News has learned the five people hit went to a local hospital in stable condition.
There is no word on if the suspect is apprehended at this time.
