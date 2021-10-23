CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- Clayton County police need your help locating 8-year-old Tyshun Harris. He was reported missing by the Department of Human Services after an employee tried to remove him from his Ellenwood residence on Friday, but he was not home.
Police say the boy is believed to be with his parents, and they could be in a red 2005 Honda Odyssey Mini-Van tag# RVM7530.
Officials describe Harris as a black boy with black hair, brown eyes, 4-3, and 115lbs.
Investigators provided a picture of the child's father, Marius Harris, 40. No picture of his mother Nefertiria Poole, 40, could be located.
Clayton County Police are asking anyone with information to call (770) 477-3550.
