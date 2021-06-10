SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)— Several arrests were made after police served a search warrant in the City of South Fulton overnight into Thursday morning.
Authorities tell CBS46 News the operation on 5729 Sable Way led to a total of nine arrests and the seizure of:
- Seizure of two(2) assault rifles.
- Seizure of three(3) handguns.
- Seizure of $13,049.00 in U.S. currency.
- Seizure of two(2) vehicles.
- Seizure of 5.55 ounces of suspected marijuana.
- Seizure of ten(10) pills of suspected oxycodone
The bust was executed by the City of South Fulton Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics Division.
“This is the result of dedicated men and women who all believe in keeping the communities in South Fulton safe and free from those who choose to engage in illegal/criminal activity. We thank our citizens in the City of South Fulton for continuing to help South Fulton Police help you!,” said Lt. Derrick Rogers, City of South Fulton Public Information Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.