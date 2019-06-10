HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police activity forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 in Henry County but the roadway has since reopened.
According to GDOT, the lanes were blocked at Hudson Bridge Road.
No word on what the police activity entailed.
Traffic was diverted off of the highway at the Hudson Bridge Road exit and huge backups were reported along I-75.
The roadway reopened around 7:45 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.