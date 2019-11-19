ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police activity forced the shutdown of I-20 in both directions in Atlanta but the roadway has since reopened.
The incident took place along the overpass on Boulevard, which is directly above the highway. Officers shut down I-20 east and westbound as a result.
The situation caused huge backups on both sides of the highway.
The roadway eventually reopened sometime around 10 a.m.
